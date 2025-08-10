Iran Plast exhibit to drive downstream growth, non-oil exports: NPC head

TEHRAN – The managing director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said on Sunday that the International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) provides a platform for developing the domestic value chain and producing finished goods, which play a key role in increasing non-oil exports.

Hassan Abbaszadeh described Iran Plast as one of the country’s most important specialized exhibitions in the petrochemical industry, with a policy-oriented approach aimed at strengthening and empowering the downstream sector.

He said the event offers a valuable opportunity to showcase the diverse capacities of downstream industries, enhance interaction among players in the production chain, facilitate knowledge and experience transfer, and promote value-added production within the country.

According to Abbaszadeh, the exhibition creates synergies among producers, investors and petrochemical sector stakeholders, making a significant contribution to the development of domestic and international markets.

Iran Plast 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 8 to 11 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

EF/MA