Qeshm Island hosts first para-tour for deaf visitors focused on water heritage

TEHRAN - The Qeshm Island, the biggest of its kind in the Persian Gulf, has recently held its first para-tour designed for deaf visitors, IRIB reported on Monday.

Azadeh Abedinzadeh, director of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts at the Qeshm Free Zone Organization, said the event was organized to provide equal access for people with disabilities to the island’s tourism resources and to introduce them to the role of water in local civilization and ecology.

She noted that a group of hearing-impaired people accompanied by a guide fluent in sign language visited natural and cultural attractions in Laft, Sohaili village and Hengam on Qeshm Island.

The tour introduced participants to the island’s water-related heritage, the role of water in shaping local communities, and natural sites connected to water. It also featured educational and outreach programs on protecting Qeshm’s water resources.

Abedinzadeh said improving accessibility of tourism sites and facilities remained a priority and added that Qeshm, the only Iranian island listed in the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, has the potential to advance inclusive tourism. “Similar programs for other groups with disabilities are being planned.”

Moreover, she announced that the island has launched its first local tour-guide training course specifically for deaf participants with support from the cultural, social and tourism deputy office, describing it as a step toward meeting international accessibility standards.

Qeshm Island, covering 1,491 sq km, lies opposite Iran’s Hormozgan province near Bandar Abbas and sits at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route

Often described as a “natural geology museum,” Qeshm features a variety of spectacular rock formations and landscapes. The Valley of the Stars is among its most iconic sites -- a labyrinth of narrow canyons and towering formations carved over millennia by wind and rain. Local legends say a star once fell here, lending the valley its name and mystical reputation. Another highlight is Chahkooh Canyon, a natural marvel etched into salt-limestone mountains by centuries of water erosion. With vertical cliffs and tight gorges, Chahkooh offers both tourists and geologists an unforgettable experience.

