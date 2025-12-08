Tehran hosts meeting of African envoys to boost science, health cooperation 

TEHRAN – Iranian officials and the ambassadors of 19 African countries to Tehran have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of science, education, research, and health.

Addressing the meeting, held in Tehran on Monday, Nader Tavakoli, the Chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences, said despite coercive sanctions, the country has managed to make great strides in the health sector, from education and treatment to technology and production of medicines, relying on committed and creative human resources, IRNA reported.

“Now, we are ready to share these achievements with Africans through establishing a strategic health alliance between Iran and African countries,” Tavakoli highlighted.

Elaborating on the core areas of the strategic alliance, he said that researchers will focus on addressing real-time illnesses, such as tropical and endemic diseases, drug shortages, and health service delivery in rural areas.

Admitting African students and developing joint educational courses, with dual accreditation, as well as dispatching professors for training of trainers, will be another part of the alliance.

Other main components of the strategic alliance will include sharing technical knowledge in fields such as manufacturing vaccines, biosimilar drugs, and medical equipment by establishing a collaborative production line in African countries, Tavakoli added.

The expansion of scientific interactions between Iranian and African scientists was the last point mentioned by the official. The strategic alliance will lay the basis for boosting scientific collaborations between over 60 universities and hundreds of top research centers across the country, he further noted.

On Sunday, the ministries of health and foreign affairs, in a virtual meeting with Iranian ambassadors and attachés in Africa, discussed the potential for promoting cooperation with African countries in the health sector.

During the meeting, Alireza Biglari, the deputy health minister for international affairs, highlighted the country’s capabilities in areas related to health. Referring to the existing capacity as a valuable opportunity for the expansion of health diplomacy and the favorable condition for cooperation with African countries, the official announced the readiness of the health ministry to implement decisions and operational plans, IRNA reported.

For his part, Akbar Khosravi Nejad, Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister and Director General for Africa, underlined the importance of Africa in Iran’s foreign policy, and said that the country’s health system is one of the main sectors for enhancing collaborations with these countries.

Tavakoli, for his part, presented an account of the current activities and programs of the university in Africa, as well as future plans to meet African ambassadors in Tehran.

MT/MG

