Construction of tourism infrastructure begins in Khorramshahr

TEHRAN--Khorramshahr in Khuzestan province is considered one of the largest museum cities of Iran. According to Head of Khuzestan Cultural Heritage Department Mohammad Jourvand, measures have begun to build tourism infrastructure in Khorramshahr.

According to ILNA, He said that currently, good measures have been taken in the field of tourism in Khorramshahr. “We have recently received a budget from the Planning and Budget Organization to use for the improvement of the city and attracting tourists.”

He also said that currently, appropriate measures have been taken on the main bridge of Khorramshahr with improvements and lighting, which can be very effective in attracting the tourists.

Jourvand added: “We are trying to register the monuments left over from (1980-88) war time and even the places where many events took place in that area in the list of National and Intangible Heritages of the country, and in addition to registering the monuments, we will give a new life to the tourism activities.” He referred to the pilgrimage tours of Rahian-e Noor (meaning voyagers to light) and continued that currently, Rahian-e Noor tours enter Shalamcheh and there is no debate that Shalamcheh is a sacred place, but there are historical places with unique narratives in Khorramshahr.

“These places and narratives need to be revived. As Head of Khuzestan Cultural Heritage Department believes, we have registered the Central Library of Khorramshahr as a national monument and in general we have moved in this direction that the tourism potential of Khorramshahr should not be ignored, especially along the river and its banks. For this reason, we have taken over eight piers from the Port and Maritime Department in order to restore and reconstruct these abandoned piers, not only to improve the appearance of the banks but also to create a capacity for tourism in this city.”

Rahian-e Noor is name for state-run tours of south and southwestern Iran where used to be the warzone during the Sacred Defense. It is intended to keep alive the memory of Iranian efforts and lives lost during the Sacred Defense.

Amongst many border cities directly involved in the 1980–1988 war, Khorramshahr is highly honored as a symbol of resistance during the war. The port city is high on the ‘will go’ index of adventure travelers interested in such niche tourism.

Khuzestan province, situated in the southwestern part of Iran, is a region steeped in history and culture, with a remarkable diversity of attractions that appeal to various tourists.

This area is one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on Earth, and its historical significance is highlighted by its contribution to the development of the ancient Elamite civilization, which dates back to approximately 2700 BC.

The province is particularly renowned for its archaeological sites. Susa, one of the oldest cities in the world, provides invaluable insight into ancient human civilization.

The ziggurat of Chogha Zanbil, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is another must-visit, offering a unique glimpse into the religious practices of the Elamites.

Khuzestan is also famous for its rich tapestry of cultures. This multiculturalism is reflected in the local cuisine, traditional music and crafts, making it a vibrant place for cultural tourism.

In conclusion, Khuzestan province offers a profound journey through time, showcasing an array of historical monuments and vibrant cultural expressions, set against a backdrop of stunning natural beauty. It remains a gem for those interested in exploring the depths of human history intertwined with the richness of nature.

KD