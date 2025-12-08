Kashan, a global textile city, eyes development of workshops

TEHRAN--Kashan in Isfahan province has long been considered one of the most important textile centers in the world, and this rich history requires serious and targeted action to preserve and develop this valuable heritage.

At a time when global demand for Iranian handwoven goods is increasing, activists in this field believe that the city's current production capacity does not meet the volume of orders and this area requires investment and immediate infrastructure development, Miras Aria (CHTN) reported.

Deputy Head of Kashan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Mohammad Binava emphasized the need to strengthen production infrastructure in Kashan.

Referring to the historical importance and economic potential of traditional textile art in this region, he pointed to the unparalleled antiquity of weaving in the Sialk region; an antiquity that, based on archaeological findings, dates back to about 4200 BC.

He explained that the discovery of objects such as knife handles with fabric patterns and other weaving-related tools in the Sialk Hills clearly shows that the inhabitants of this land have been familiar with weaving techniques for millennia.

This not only confirms Kashan's brilliant history, but also establishes its place among the oldest textile centers in the world, he added.

Kashan has been known throughout history, especially in the post-Islamic era, as a city with a textile identity. Among them, the art of Zari weaving, one of the most luxurious branches of textile, has a special place.

Zari weaving is an art in which threads of gold, silver, and silk are carefully and skillfully woven together, creating an exquisite and precious fabric; a fabric that has been a symbol of splendor and social status for centuries. It is applied for enhancing formal dresses, tablecloths, and cushions.

Binava continued: “Although traditional Iranian and Kashan textiles declined for some time, fortunately, in recent years, with the support of the government, the efforts of artists, and the increasing attention of the public to authentic and handmade products, we have witnessed the revival of this art.”

In recent years, the development of workshops, the establishment of the training courses, the revival of forgotten disciplines, and the holding of specialized events have once again made Kashan one of the important hubs of traditional textiles in the country, he pointed out.

These efforts led to the national registration of Kashan as the National City of Traditional Textiles in 2018, he said.

Five years later, in 2023, the city officially earned the title of World Textile City in recognition of the existence of active workshops, its brilliant history, and its influential role in preserving Iran’s textile heritage, he added.

Referring to this important achievement, Binava said: “These titles are not only an honor for Kashan, but also place a great responsibility on our shoulders. To maintain Kashan's global brand, serious action must be taken to develop the infrastructure and increase production capacity.”

KD

