Tehran, Yerevan hold fifth meeting to promote tourism

TEHRAN--The fifth meeting of the joint technical committee for tourism cooperation between Iran and Armenia is being held in Yerevan, with the aim of strengthening bilateral interactions and facilitating tourist traffic, and will last until December 9.

According to IRNA, during this session, a delegation from Iran, headed by the deputy minister of tourism and in the presence of the ministry’s director-general for marketing and foreign tourism development and the head of East Azarbaijan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, have departed for Armenia.

Studying solutions for developing tourism cooperation and facilitating tourist traffic, especially through road trips between the two countries, is one of the most important topics that are being pursued in the specialized meetings of the joint committee.

These discussions are on the agenda with the aim of strengthening cultural interactions, increasing travel flows, and expanding bilateral cooperation in related areas.

Also, plans have been made to hold a joint meeting between private sector’s activists in Armenia and representatives of the government sector of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the three-day event.

In addition, meetings between the Iranian delegation and the deputy minister of health of the Armenian Ministry of Health in the field of health tourism, meetings with Armenia’s Tourism Committee, and a meeting with Armenian Economy Minister were expected.

The fourth edition of the joint technical committee for tourism of the two countries was held in 2021, simultaneously with the 15th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition in Iran, and the ongoing meeting is considered a continuation of the process of strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Armenia is one of the important target markets for Iranian tourism and has a special place for Iran in areas such as health tourism, shopping, and pilgrimage.

KD

