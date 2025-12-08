Nigeria deploys fighter jets, ground forces to quell attempted coup in Benin

Nigeria’s military sent fighter jets and ground forces into neighboring Benin to support President Patrice Talon, after a group of soldiers attempted to seize control of the tiny West African nation, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The Nigerian Air Force helped dislodge the “coup plotters” from Benin’s national TV station and a military camp, President Bola Tinubu’s office said in a statement late on Sunday. Soldiers have been deployed for “missions approved” by Benin’s government, it said.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional economic bloc, also sent its standby force to Benin — including troops from Ghana, the Ivory Coast, and Sierra Leone — to help support the security forces defending the country, according to a separate statement.

The response by neighboring states contrasts with ECOWAS’ recent inaction in a region that’s been beset by coups over the past five years, including in Guinea-Bissau last month.