Netanyahu secretly plotted with Tony Blair to impose foreign occupation on Gaza: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a clandestine meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to discuss a new foreign-administered framework for governing the Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen reported Monday, citing the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

KAN, citing informed sources, revealed that Blair met Netanyahu in the occupied territories last week to relay a proposal aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza’s future.

The blueprint envisions a Trump-chaired “Board of Peace," a transitional authority that would take charge of Gaza’s administration for an initial two-year period, with the option of renewing its mandate.

The plan would also see the deployment of an “international stabilization force” charged with ensuring the “demilitarization” of the besieged Strip. According to the report, Trump has proposed Blair as the leading figure within this council.

Blair reportedly floated an idea to Netanyahu involving a “pilot scheme” in which the Palestinian Authority (PA) would assume limited control over selected areas of Gaza. If deemed successful, the arrangement would become permanent, the report said. Israeli sources told KAN that Blair’s initiative “was not dismissed outright” by the Israeli government.

Palestinian Resistance factions have already slammed the proposal, describing any foreign-conceived “peace council” as a re-imposition of external rule reminiscent of the British Mandate era.

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have previously condemned attempts by Washington and its allies to impose an “international guardianship” over Palestinians.