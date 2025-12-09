Blair dropped from leading Trump’s Gaza board after regional objections

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has been removed from consideration to lead U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed “board of peace” in Gaza, the Financial Times revealed, following objections raised by several Arab and Muslim states.

According to Al Mayadeen’s Tuesday report, Blair had been the only named individual for the board when Trump announced his 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

At the time, Trump claimed Blair was a “very good man,” while Blair called the plan “bold and intelligent,” expressing his willingness to serve under Trump’s leadership.

However, Blair's role in the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq has garnered significant opposition among Arab and Muslim countries. Moreover, the initiative completely alienated Palestinians and their right to governance and self-determination.

According to the Financial Times, citing an unnamed source, Blair’s exclusion from the board was not due to regional opposition. Instead, the board would be composed of serving world leaders, and Blair, as a former leader, did not meet the criteria.

The report also said that Blair is expected to join the executive committee alongside Trump advisor Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and Middle East envoy.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported on December 8 that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly held a clandestine meeting with Blair to discuss a new foreign-administered framework for governing the Gaza Strip.

KAN, citing informed sources, revealed that Blair met Netanyahu in the occupied territories last week and floated an idea involving a “pilot scheme” in which the Palestinian Authority (PA) would assume limited control over selected areas of Gaza.

After leaving office in 2007, Blair served as a Middle East envoy and has continued to work on Gaza-related efforts through the Tony Blair Institute. For over a year, Blair coordinated with Kushner to develop plans for postwar governance in Gaza.

While Blair’s direct involvement on the “board of peace” appears to have ended, sources suggest he may still play a role within the future administrative framework. “He could still have a role in a different capacity, and that seems likely,” a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. “The Americans like him and the Israelis like him.”