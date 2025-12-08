Flights from five Iranian cities to Sharjah resume after months-long halt

TEHRAN - An Iranian airline resumed flights to Sharjah on Monday, operating the first service since the 12-day conflict with the regime of Israel, which started on June 13.

The first flight departed Imam Khomeini International Airport at 10:30 a.m. local time, IRNA reported.

Hormatollah Rafiei, head of the association for air travel and tourism services offices of Iran, told reporters at the airport that the restart followed “a 12-day war that caused serious damage to public sentiment and the economic situation.”

He said Sharjah was a high-traffic route and added that flights from Tehran, Lar, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Ahvaz had begun since Monday.

Rafiei said the airline planned to operate 14 weekly flights to Sharjah. He said the schedule signaled a positive step for the tourism sector and expressed hope that the services would continue and be expanded.

AM