Yerevan to host Iranian tech delegation

TEHRAN – A delegation of knowledge-based companies operating in the medical, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and food industries will travel to Armenia to bolster technological collaborations between the two countries and develop export markets.

The delegation will follow up on expanding business interactions, developing new opportunities for presenting knowledge-based products, and exploring the potential for cooperation in advanced technological fields, Mehr news agency reported

With the support of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, the knowledge-based firms are scheduled to participate in different specialized meetings, such as holding a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Armenia, attending business meetings at Armenia's Chamber of Commerce, conducting a meeting with the Iranian union of manufacturers and businessmen, and a joint meeting with technology and innovation unions and associations, as well as venture capital companies.

Knowledge-based companies will showcase their products in medical, dental, laboratory equipment, cosmetic and pharmaceutical supplies, raw materials, medicinal products and supplements for human, diagnostic devices, rehabilitation, orthopedic and physiotherapy care equipment, food products, as well as herbal medicines, hospital facilities, and operating room equipment.

Cooperation in medicine, medical equipment

In 2024, Iranian and Armenian health officials discussed ways to expand joint activities in areas related to medicine as well as medical equipment.

The former head of the Food and Drug Administration, Heidar Mohammadi, and the Armenian deputy health minister Artak Jumayan held a meeting in Tehran on October 2, IRNA reported.

As an important step towards strengthening interactions, the two countries exchanged their lists of essential medicines and medical equipment.

Also, the Armenian Ministry of Health agreed to facilitate Iran’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and streamline the process for registering Iranian medicine and medical equipment.

In February, the Armenian deputy health minister announced the country’s willingness to import Iranian medicine and medical equipment.

Talking about the remarkable achievements of Iran in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak by adopting appropriate measures, Lena Nanushyan said that Iran’s progress in the field of health is significant, ISNA reported.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Mohammadi, on the sidelines of the 18th session of the Iran-Armenia Joint Economic Committee that was held in Tehran during February 14-15.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides signed 19 documents and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to enhance cooperation in various areas.

The mentioned documents covered a variety of areas, including trade, maritime transportation, food, medicine, and customs cooperation.

Noting that Iranian pharmaceutical products are famous worldwide, she said that Armenia has yet to import the products, she added.

Referring to the quality of anti-cancer drugs manufactured in Iran, she said, “We are interested in using Iranian oncology drugs in Armenia, and it is also possible to supply part of the required drugs of the country from Iranian manufacturing companies.”

Nanushyan went on to say, “We are happy to sign an agreement to expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of medicine and medical equipment.”

She further noted that once Iranian medicines are registered in Eurasia, it will be much easier to import medicines from Iran.

Nanushyan also voiced the country’s readiness to hold an exhibition of Iranian-made medical products in Armenia.

MT/MG



