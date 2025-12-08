WHO confirms 100+ dead after Sudan’s RSF bombs kindergarten, adjacent hospital

More than 100 people, including dozens of children, were killed in attacks on a kindergarten in Sudan that continued even as parents and caretakers rushed the wounded to a nearby hospital, Reuters reported Monday, citing the World Health Organization.

Health facilities in Sudan have repeatedly come under attack near the frontlines of the country's 2-1/2-year civil war. A massacre also occurred in October in the city of el-Fasher.

The WHO database said heavy weapons were used and that 114 people, including 63 children, were killed and 35 wounded.

A WHO spokesperson said the toll combines casualties from the kindergarten strikes, the transfer of patients to the adjacent rural hospital, and attacks at the facility itself.

Most children were killed in the initial strike, while parents and medics were later among the victims, he added.