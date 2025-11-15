‘Humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Sudan’, Tehran calls for international response

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian diplomat has strongly denounced the “crimes and humanitarian catastrophe” unfolding in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, urging swift and coordinated international action to confront the rapidly deteriorating situation in North Darfur.

Iran’s Ambassador to the UN office in Geneva, Ali Bahraini, delivered the remarks on Friday during the 38th special session of the Human Rights Council, convened to address the escalating violence in and around El Fasher as Sudan’s internal conflict grinds on.

Bahraini said Iran is deeply alarmed by the worsening humanitarian emergency, pointing to the growing risk of famine, mass displacement, and the destructive role of foreign interference.

“Severe famine, widespread displacement, and immense civilian suffering have created one of the world’s most acute humanitarian crises—one that demands the immediate attention of the international community,” he said.

The ambassador criticized the global community for “remaining silent” in the face of such atrocities and expressed particular concern over continued external support to armed groups.

“Our foremost concern is the ongoing flow of weapons that fuels these crimes. Foreign interventions—including arms transfers and the recruitment of mercenaries—intensify the conflict and exacerbate the humanitarian disaster,” he noted.

Bahraini reiterated Iran’s support for Sudan’s national unity and territorial integrity.

“Iran firmly rejects any attempt to impose a ‘dual governance’ arrangement or undermine the legitimate central government of Sudan,” he stressed.

He called on all countries to take “decisive action,” protect civilians, and support efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability, and unity in Sudan.

Violence in Sudan has surged sharply in recent weeks, particularly after the UAE-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias seized control of El Fasher in late October. According to rights groups, the militants have massacred at least 2,000 civilians, describing the events as a genuine genocide.

The conflict has been marked by atrocities including ethnic killings, sexual violence, summary executions, and the forced displacement of nearly 89,000 people in and around the city.

The Sudanese Army and the RSF—once partners—turned their weapons on each other in 2023.

The World Health Organization estimates the war has killed at least 40,000 people, while the United Nations reports 12 million displaced, making it one of the world’s worst displacement crises. Aid organizations say the true death toll could be far higher.

During Friday’s session, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution instructing the UN’s independent fact-finding mission on Sudan to urgently investigate violations of international law by all parties in El Fasher. The resolution also calls on investigators to “identify, where possible,” those responsible, with the aim of ensuring future accountability.