Foreign ministers decry 'apocalyptic' atrocities in Sudan

The foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan said the war in Sudan has not received enough attention as tens of thousands of people were at risk after the fall of el-Fasher, AFP reported.

More than 65,000 people have fled el-Fasher in Darfur after it was captured by the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary (RSF) last Sunday, according to the United Nations, but tens of thousands more remain in the city.

"Sudan is absolutely an apocalyptic situation," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday.

Fighting has raged in Sudan between the military and its former ally, the RSF, since 2023. The United Arab Emirates has been accused of fueling the crisis by providing weapons and other support to the RSF.

Speaking in Bahrain, British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper said, "No amount of aid can resolve a crisis of this magnitude until the guns fall silent."

"Mass executions, starvation and the devastating use of rape as a weapon of war, with women and children bearing the brunt of the largest humanitarian crisis in the 21st century," Cooper added. "For too long, this terrible conflict has been neglected, while suffering has simply increased."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said the civil war in Sudan has not received adequate attention.

"A humanitarian crisis of inhumane proportions has taken place there," he said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said those who remained in el-Fasher remained in "grave danger" as RSF fighters prevent them from escaping from the city.

MSF also said only 5,000 people had managed to reach safety in Tawila, around 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of el-Fasher. This number is significantly lower than the estimated 65,000 who have fled el-Fasher.

MSF's head of emergencies Michel Olivier Lacharite said these numbers "don't add up, while accounts of large-scale atrocities are mounting."

"Where are all the missing people who have already survived months of famine and violence in el-Fasher?" he said. "The most likely, albeit frightening, answer is that they are being killed, blocked, and hunted down when trying to flee."