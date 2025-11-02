Iran parliament speaker condemns bloodshed in Sudan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Parliament speaker has categorically condemned the death and destruction in the Sudanese city of El Fasher, calling for peace and security there.

“We strongly condemn the merciless killing of innocent people in Sudan’s city of El Fasher and the destruction of the city’s facilities and infrastructure,” said Mohammadbaqer Qalibaf in a tweet on the X platform.

“The elimination of territorial integrity is to the detriment of Sudan’s people and neighbors,” he added.

“Peace, stability and security is Sudanese people’s rightful demand,” the parliamentarian explained.

After keeping some 1.2 million people under siege for 18 months, the RSF claimed to have seized the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)’s last stronghold in El Fasher in northern Darfur last Sunday, as the United Nations issued a stark warning over reports of atrocities by the RSF.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) previously issued Resolution 2736 in June 2024, demanding the lifting of the siege on El Fasher and the provision of humanitarian access to civilians, but failed to secure full implementation of the resolution.

Reports from the Sudan Doctors Network (SDN) and other sources indicate that the RSF has been responsible for summary executions, mass killings—including the targeting of patients and staff inside the Saudi Hospital—and sexual violence against women and girls. Some 2,000 people had been killed by Wednesday, according to the Sudanese Armed Forces. Thousands of also gone missing.

Furthermore, upwards of 26,000 people have fled El Fasher in just two days, the UN said. Those who attempt to flee are reportedly pursued and killed by the RSF forces, as the group controls city entrances.

Meanwhile Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a phone call with his Sudanese counterpart Mohi El-Din Salem, condemned the bloodshed and voiced concern of the volatile situation in El Fasher.

“In call with my Sudanese counterpart, H. e. Mohieldin Salem, I conveyed Iran’s deep sorrow and concern over the tragic killing of innocent civilians in El Fasher, and expressed Iran’s solidarity with Sudan,” said Araghchi in a post on X.

The top Iranian diplomat decried those who categorize terrorists into “good” and “bad” ones, saying they just want to secure their own interests. “Such deplorable double-standards, long espoused by Western governments, have no place in 2025,” he added.

Araghchi reiterated that terrorism and violence against innocent people must be condemned in any form and anywhere in the world.

This comes and bloodshed and violence in El Fahser has been well documented. Using satellite imagery and remote-sensing data, Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) reported that clusters of objects and ground discoloration are evidence of human bodies and pools of blood. The clusters and discoloration were not present in images taken before the RSF invaded, the report noted.

Images, on social media, of killing and violence in El Fasher have drawn strong condemnation from the general public worldwide, too.

Sudanese authorities have repeatedly said the RSF enjoys unconditional support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)l, with Khartoum taking legal action against the country at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in April. The RSF is allegedly supported by the Israeli regime, too.

International Affairs Analyst Seyyed Reza Sadrolhosseini believes the UAE and Israel – with backing from the United States – are intervening in Sudan because they are eyeing the country’s oil and gold resources. "There have been illicit gold exports from Sudan at an increasing rate," he told the IRIB. Some reports indicate the UAE as a primary destination for this "stolen" gold. “The UAE sends weapons and equipment to RSF through neighboring countries such as Chad, Somalia, and Libya, and the Zionist regime also supports the coup leaders through intermediaries,” the analyst claimed.