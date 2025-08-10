Bushehr port study published in world’s leading hydrographic journal

TEHRAN- A scientific study by the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) of Iran has been published in the International Hydrographic Review, a prestigious journal in the field of hydrography and marine geoscience.

A comprehensive scientific study, conducted by experts from Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization has been published in the International Hydrographic Review—the most prestigious global journal in the field of hydrography and marine geoscience.

The research, carried out at Bushehr Port along the Persian Gulf, presents a detailed comparison between multi-beam and single-beam echo-sounding technologies, confirming the reliability and efficiency of multi-beam systems, aligning with the highest international standards.

Published on May 1, 2025, and updated on June 10, 2025, the study represents a significant step forward in Iran’s efforts to modernize its coastal hydrographic operations through advanced surveying technologies.

Study Validates Special Order Accuracy for MBESThe research team concluded that multi-beam echo sounder (MBES) systems can deliver highly precise hydrographic data. A statistical analysis showed that the average depth difference between MBES and traditional single-beam echo sounders (SBES) was just 0.03 meters.

The standard deviation was 0.08 meters with a 98% confidence interval, and the root mean square error was 0.21 meters. These results confirm that MBES surveys, when processed according to the IHO S-44 Standard (Edition 6.1.0), fully meet Special Order accuracy criteria.

This level of precision is essential for ensuring safe navigation and port operations, particularly in areas with intensive dredging activity and heavy marine traffic. Furthermore, the findings demonstrate that MBES systems can significantly reduce the time and cost of field operations while providing broader seabed coverage.

Objectives and Methodology

The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the accuracy of MBES data at Bushehr Port and its alignment with international hydrographic standards. Furthermore, the study compared the performance of MBES and SBES, evaluated the quality of the digital elevation models derived from each system, and developed a model to analyze the differences between them.

Another key goal was to calculate volumetric disparities between surfaces generated by each method and determine practical implications for port maintenance and dredging.

Depth measurements were collected from the 16-kilometer-long internal access channel of Bushehr Port to conduct the analysis. Data processing was carried out using a numerical software, and all necessary corrections were applied for sound velocity, tidal variations, and system errors.

Depth points obtained via SBES were then interpolated onto the MBES-generated surfaces to allow for detailed statistical comparisons and volumetric analyses.

Conditions and Location of Study

Bushehr Port, located on Iran's southern coast along the Persian Gulf, was chosen as the study area because of its strategic maritime importance and ongoing dredging activities.

The region is characterized by a flat seabed and a hot, humid climate with an average annual precipitation of 206 mm and mean temperatures around 25°C.

The research focused on the internal section of the channel because this area is actively monitored and maintained for navigation.

The site's geographical coordinates range from 28° 57’ 30” to 29° 01’ 30” north and from 50° 44’ 30” to 50° 51’ 30” east. The study used the chart datum, which is closely aligned with the lowest astronomical tide, as the reference elevation surface.

A Milestone for Iran’s Hydrographic Sector

The widespread use of MBES in Iran’s coastal waters is a recent development. Thus, this research marks a significant advancement in the country's hydrographic capabilities.

Historically, hydrographic surveying in Iran has relied heavily on SBES. By rigorously analyzing MBES performance and confirming its alignment with global standards, the study paves the way for the technology's broader adoption in national projects.

The study's findings provide valuable technical guidance for Iran’s maritime institutions and other stakeholders aiming to improve survey accuracy, optimize operational costs, and enhance safety in port and coastal management.

Research Collaboration and Publication

A group of experts, including Nader Pasandeh, Seyed Shahed Mosavat, Sepideh Abadpour, Ali Kourosh Niya, Bahman Tajfirooz, Seyed Mojtaba Zarei, and Amir Hossein Kazemi, conducted the study.

The study was carried out under a formal agreement between the Marine Affairs Department of the Ports and Maritime Organization and Darya Tarsim Consulting Engineers as part of a broader initiative.

The International Hydrographic Review is one of the most respected peer-reviewed journals in hydrography and marine cartography. It is published under the auspices of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO).

Each contribution reflects a high level of academic rigor and practical relevance, making the journal a key reference for professionals engaged in maritime safety, port development, seabed analysis, and subsurface mapping technologies.

The journal plays a pivotal role in disseminating research findings and emerging technologies that enhance navigation safety and support the sustainable development of marine infrastructure.