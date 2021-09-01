UN chief announces readiness to cooperate with Iran

TEHRAN — In a message to the Iranian president on Monday, the Secretary General of the United Nations congratulated Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi on his presidency, saying the UN is willing to fully cooperate with the new Iranian administration.

The text of Antonio Guterres's message to President Raisi is as follows:

"His Excellency Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

I would like to congratulate you on your presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Your presidency coincides with a critical time for your country, the region, and the world, as we face many common challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and long and devastating conflicts, including in the Middle East.

Iran's remarkable human and natural resources are an asset for improving the well-being of its citizens, as well as other peoples of the world. The United Nations and I personally are interested in working with the new government under your leadership to achieve peace and security, sustainable development and human rights around the world.

I count on your "cooperation" to continue to advance the values and aspirations set out in the Charter of the United Nations.

Your Excellency, please accept my best wishes and best regards.

With warmest greetings,

Antonio Guterres



