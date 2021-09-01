President says Iran seeking to improve ties with Latin America

TEHRAN — In a phone call between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Daniel Ortega, the President of Nicaragua, both sides discussed improving relations as well as approaches to neutralize U.S. actions.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Raisi stated that the coincidence of the Islamic Revolution in Iran with the Nicaraguan Revolution paves the way for strengthening ties between the two nations.

Raisi said, “Iran's foreign policy approach is to improve ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, include Nicaragua.”

The president went on to say that close cooperation between the two countries in international forums is necessary to neutralize U.S. sanctions and to make the U.S. actions against independent countries, especially Iran and Nicaragua, costly.

Ortega said his country would continue to strengthen relations with Iran.

He added, “Today, the United States openly targets Latin American countries with its various moves. They targeted the alliance that united us with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Therefore, in these circumstances, it is very important to maintain unity and strengthen the solidarity of the two nations.”

Given the growing awareness in the world, it is necessary that Nicaragua and Iran campaign for peace and justice in the world by strengthening relations.



SA/PA