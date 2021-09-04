Raisi calls Makran coasts a hub for global trade

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi, who made a visit to the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan province on Thursday, said Makran coasts could be a hub for economic flourishment as well as trade and economic ties with the world.

Makran in south Iran borders the Sea of Oman.



Raisi said the decisions that will be taken in regard to Makran coasts will be pursued by his cabinet team and representatives of the province in the parliament.

"The issues raised will be followed up both by the ministers and the vice president office with the presence of representatives from the province and will be examined in detail in the administrative council of the province."

He went on to say that Makran coasts is the gateway for Iran’s trade with the outside world.

"Makran coasts have a very sensitive and significant position. There should be an active mechanism as a base for the development of this region to take responsibility for this issue," he stated.

"Work in this region must be completed at a certain time in order to take advantage of this God-given wealth and maritime economy, eying on opportunities to create jobs and boost production in this region," Raisi highlighted.

The president said that Makran coasts were among the best capacities for investment, noting that one of the first steps in this field was the accurate and complete introduction of investment capacities in the Makran region.

"The administration views Makran as a region that can play a constructive role in increasing production and employment as two very important issues of the country and investment has a very clear and good future in Makran," Raisi concluded.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president referred to the issue of establishing a university of medical sciences in the region and stated: "This issue is one of the subjects that will be on the agenda to pursue."

Raisi also praised the IRGC, Basij, police, army and border guards in the navy, ground and air forces for their efforts to ensure the security of the region.

"All the people of the region play a role in creating security in the region, for which I am sincerely grateful. We consider Chabahar as a safe region, very suitable for investment, and the investment of Iranian expatriates and domestics investors will be discussed in detail," the president underlined.