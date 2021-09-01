MP: Raisi admin. will overcome problems if it strictly follows Leader’s instructions

TEHRAN – An MP says Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in his recent meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi and his cabinet team gave valuable advices and if the government follows those guidelines, it will undoubtedly succeed to solve the problems and restore hope and trust among the people.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Qodratollah Hamzeh said, "The Supreme Leader of the Revolution in various meetings has always advised the government officials and statesmen and given guidelines for better progress."

In his first meeting with the new government of Raisi on Saturday which took place on the occasion of National Government Week, the Leader addressed the whole gamut of state affairs and outlined the path of the country in the coming years.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the new government to seize the opportunity of serving the people and make tireless and around-the-clock efforts to improve the “difficult” situation in the country. The Leader said that the Raisi administration “will certainly overcome problems” if it makes such efforts.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on the new government to “revolutionize” all economic, reconstruction, service, foreign policy, cultural, and educational sectors. The Leader also underlined the need for the Raisi administration to be popular, pursue justice, and combat corruption.

MP Hamzeh said, "Every administration that has used these guidelines has been more successful, but negligence in this regard has caused a lot of damage."

The legislator added the guidelines issued by the Leader are well-considered.

"Undoubtedly, each of the guidelines of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution is calculated, and the correct implementation of these recommendations has led to development and realization of justice. Therefore, all statesmen, especially government officials, are expected to prioritize this important issue," the parliamentarian highlighted.

He described the country's scientific and military progress as a successful example of the strict implementation of the Supreme Leader's instructions.

"This is also applicable in economic, cultural, political and social fields, and it is hoped that the administration will be able to achieve these goals," the MP pointed out.

Hamzeh also said that paying special attention to justice in all branches of the government are among the Leader's most important concerns.

"The current administration is expected to end discrimination that has made people frustrated and by focusing on solving people’ problems it can take great steps in fulfilling the slogan of the revolutionary administration."

He added as the Leader suggested the Raisi government’s slogan of revolutionary spirit in managerial affairs should be accompanied with shrewdness.

"Although the administration took office with the slogan of being a revolutionary administration and jihadi management, as the Supreme Leader of the Revolution pointed out this orientation must be accompanied by rationality."

"So that in addition to implementing programs with speed, they should refer to experts' opinions and take steps in this direction with sufficient study and knowledge," the MP remarked.

Hamzeh went on to say that the country's problems can be resolved with the support of all bodies.