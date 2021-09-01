Raisi congratulates Malaysian leaders on national day

TEHRAN — In separate messages to the Prime Minister and King of Malaysia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated the country's national day.

The text of President Raisi's message to the Prime Minister of Malaysia is as follows:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

His Excellency Mr. Ismail Sabri Yaakob,

Prime Minister of Malaysia,

I would like to express my congratulations on Malaysia's National Day to your Excellency and the people of your country.

Expressing satisfaction with the growing trend of bilateral relations, I hope in the light of common Islamic, cultural, economic and political ties between the two countries, we will witness more and more development and strengthening of friendly and brotherly relations in order to ensure the interests of the two nations and the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the happiness and well-being of the Malaysian people.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran



