Borrell congratulates Amir-Abdollahian, asks Iran to set date for Vienna talks

TEHRAN — Joseph Borrell, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on Friday telephoned Hossein Amir Abdollahian to congratulate him as the new Iranian foreign minister.

Borrell also announced that the EU is ready to expand cooperation with Iran, saying the participation of his deputy Enrique Mora in the inauguration ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi as the new Iranian president was a sign of that the bloc is firm to strengthen ties with Iran.

Referring to the EU's role as the coordinator of the JCPOA, Borrell reiterated the bloc's hope for the announcement of a date by Tehran for the next round of nuclear talks now that Raisi has taken over the presidency in Iran.

He also considered the developments in Afghanistan as a new challenge for the region and the world at large and stressed the need for serious cooperation in dealing with the flood of Afghan refugees.

For his part, Amir Abdollahian emphasized Tehran's commitment to dialogue and constructive interaction within the framework of a balanced diplomacy, and said negotiations is a tool for diplomacy.

The foreign minister further emphasized, “For Iran, a negotiation that has tangible and practical results and is accompanied by securing the rights and interests of the people, is acceptable.”

The sixth round of nuclear talks to possibly restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the common name for the JCPOA, ended on June 20.

Amir Abdollahian said the law passed by the Iranian parliament on nuclear program is legally binding, adding, “In any negotiation, the real action of the negotiating parties must be proven in accordance with their obligations.”

The Iranian foreign minister also said an inclusive government that represents the ethnic and demographic composition of Afghanistan is a solution to the Afghanistan problem, adding it is the people of Afghanistan who must decide the fate of their country.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that Iran has been hosting more than three and a half million Afghan refugees, but the new wave of Afghan refugees is a serious issue that requires other countries and international organizations to provide the necessary assistance.

In a message on Friday, the Chinese foreign minister also congratulated Amir-Abdollahian as Iran's new foreign minister, calling for expansion of ties between the two countries.

Wang Yi, while referring to the traditional and long-standing friendship as well as the 50th anniversary of the political relations between the two countries, pointed to the deepening and continuation of the relations between the two sides based on strategic partnership.

Referring to the recent telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries and the agreement reached on advancing the relations between both sides, Yi announced his readiness to work with the Iranian foreign minister to coordinate, cooperate and expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Tehran.

