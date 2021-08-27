Congratulations pour in on Amir-Abdollahian as he takes over as Iran’s top diplomat

TEHRAN – Foreign diplomats have sent congratulatory messages or have congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian by phone as the Iranian parliament confirmed him as Iran’s foreign minister on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers of Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Oman, Kazakhstan, and Lebanon, among other countries, have congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on becoming the new foreign minister of Iran.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke over the phone with Amir-Abdollahian to congratulate him on his new job. In their phone conversation, the two top diplomats stressed the importance of boosting Tehran-Moscow cooperation in all bilateral areas as well as pressing on with consultations on regional and international issues. They also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has extended congratulations to Amir-Abdollahian on having received a vote of confidence from Parliament and assuming office as Iran’s foreign minister.

In a message, the top Uzbek diplomat also gave assurances that he and his Iranian counterpart will make every effort to enhance long-term, all-out and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, which, as he added, will promote the welfare of people of both countries.

Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, has also sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart. Tileuberdi also expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Iran and Kazakhstan will hold for the benefit of both nations.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris sent a similar message of congratulation. The top Sri Lankan diplomat underlined that Amir- Abdollahian’s appointment as the head of the diplomacy apparatus indicates senior Iranian officials’ trust in him and shows Amir-Abdollahian’s deep knowledge, negotiation skills and wealth of experience in the domain of diplomacy and international relations.

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Zeina Akar also congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s chief diplomat.

Other foreign ministers and officials sent similar messages.