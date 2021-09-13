DPRK foreign minister congratulates Iran FM appointment

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Lee Sun-kwon, has congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian on receiving the vote of confidence and taking office.

In his congratulatory message, the top DPRK diplomat said, “I believe that the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries are based on the common struggle against imperialism and the preservation of our independence, and that these relations have developed in various fields.”

Lee Sun-Kwon expressed hope that these relations would expand further.

Abdollahian has received many congratulatory messages over the past few days congratulating him on his new job as Iran’s foreign minister.