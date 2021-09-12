Iran FM congratulates Tajikistan on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent a congratulatory message to his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin felicitating him on the anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence.

Abdollahian has congratulated the brotherly Tajik people and government on the 30th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

In the message to his Tajik counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the two countries will see the ever-increasing expansion of bilateral relations in political, economic and cultural fields in the near future.

Abdollahian himself has received many congratulatory messages over the past few days congratulating him on his new job as Iran’s foreign minister.

Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop has sent a message to Abdollahian to congratulate him on his appointment as Iran’s top diplomat. Diop wished Abdollahian success in his post. He also said he’s ready to help strengthen friendly relations and international cooperation between Iran and Mali.

Senegal’s Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall has in a message congratulated Abdollahian on winning Parliament’s endorsement and starting his career as Iran’s foreign minister.

The Senegalese foreign minister expressed her readiness to work with Abdullahian to strengthen good and friendly relations between the two countries.

She also said she’s interested in pushing ahead with the existing cooperation between the two sides.

Aissata Tall Sall also wished the Iranian foreign minister success in his new post.

Foreign diplomats have sent congratulatory messages or have congratulated Abdollahian by phone as the Iranian parliament confirmed him as Iran’s foreign minister in late August.

Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs has congratulated Abdollahian over his appointment to the post and the beginning of his career as the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister.

In this message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia expressed his confidence that cooperation between the two countries and the ongoing negotiations will help strengthen bilateral relations and will bring prosperity to both countries, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.