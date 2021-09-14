Iran FM receive more congratulatory messages

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollaian continued to receive on Monday congratulatory messages and phone calls from his counterparts around the globe.

The messages and calls were done in the spirit of congratulating the new Iranian foreign minister on beginning his job as top Iranian diplomat.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi has sent a message to Abdollahian, congratulating him on winning Parliament’s vote of confidence and his inauguration as Iran’s top diplomat.

In this message, the Indonesian foreign minister called Iran one of Indonesia's important partners in the region. She added, "The development of relations during the 70 years of our diplomatic relations has provided the ground for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries."

She expressed hope that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries would lead to better conditions for both nations, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Alpha Barry has congratulated his Iranian counterpart Abdollahian on his winning of Parliament’s vote of confidence and his inauguration as Iran’s top diplomat. In a message, Alpha Barry added that he’s ready to cooperate with Abdollahian to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney sent a message to Abdollahian, congratulating him on his appointment as Iran’s new top diplomat.

The Irish defense and foreign minister referred to his country’s constructive cooperation with our country and emphasized the need to maintain dialogue with Iran. Coveney also called for continued cooperation between the two countries.

In a message to the Iranian foreign minister, Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh congratulated him on winning the Iranian Parliament’s vote of confidence and his inauguration as Iran’s top diplomat.

In this message, the Mongolian foreign minister expressed willingness to cooperate with her Iranian counterpart in order to strengthen the long-standing friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Mongolia, especially regarding trade and economic cooperation.

Christophe Lutumdula Apala Pen'Apala, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s deputy prime minister and the country’s Foreign Minister, has sent a message to Iran’s top diplomat, congratulating him on his appointment to the post.

In the message, Lutumdula said the Democratic Republic of Congo is willing to expand bilateral ties with Iran more than ever before.

The Congolese foreign minister also wished Abdollahian success as Iran’s new foreign minister.

Abdollahian also received a phone call from his British counterpart Dominic Raab in which the top British diplomat congratulated the new Iranian foreign minister on his appointment to the job.

Raab congratulated him on his appointment and expressed hopes, under the new government in the Islamic Republic of Iran, relations and exchanges between the two countries in different fields expand based on mutual understanding, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The phone conversation also included other issues of mutual interest. During the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister expressed regret over the effects of the wrong policies of the U.S. and some other western countries regarding Afghanistan, stressing that establishment of security and stability in the country hinges on the establishment of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups, readiness for talks, avoiding violence, attention to people and also practical fight on terror, according to a statement put out by the Iranian foreign ministry.

Abdollahian touched on Iran’s hosting of some four million Afghan nationals over a period of more than four decades and reiterated the necessity for the international community to fulfill its common responsibility to prevent the new waves of asylum seekers and fight supply of narcotics in a lasting manner.

Abdollahian also said Iran is ready to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also, in reply to comments by his British counterpart, stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran expects all illegal sanctions against the country to be removed. He said while the 13th administration [the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi] is naturally in the process of consultations on how to continue the Vienna talks, it has reiterated that it will welcome negotiations that have tangible results and secure the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

During the phone talks, Abdollahian also called for practical steps by the British government to build trust to address certain problems in mutual ties. He underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will welcome constructive and practical steps taken by the UK.

Raab, in turn, said his country is practically committed to repaying its debts to Iran.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international developments and agreed to continue their talks on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

It is worth mentioning that, Raab had earlier also sent a message to Abdollahian to congratulate him on securing a vote of confidence and taking the helm at the foreign ministry.

The British foreign secretary said on Twitter that he discussed at least three issues with Abdollahian in their first call.

“Held my first call with new Iran Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian today. We discussed our shared interest in a stable Afghanistan,” Raab tweeted.

He added that he also called on Iran to return to Vienna talks over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and release British nationals imprisoned in Iran.

In addition to receiving messages and calls, the Iranian foreign minister also took part in an international meeting on the situation in Afghanistan.

