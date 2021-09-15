Bagheri Kani replaces Araqchi as deputy FM

TEHRAN— In separate decrees, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian appointed three new deputies.

Amir Abdollahian appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as Deputy Foreign Minister in political affairs, replacing Abbas Araqchi, former head of the Iran delegation in Vienna talks.

In other decrees, former Iranian ambassador to China, Mehdi Safari was appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister in economic affairs, replacing Mohajer as head of the Economic Diplomacy Headquarters.

Mohammad Fathali was also appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister in financial affairs.

SA/PA