Iran seriously pursuing legal action against Gen. Soleimani assassination

TEHRAN — A special committee for legal and international investigation into the assassination of Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani and his entourage was held on Tuesday at the presence of managers and representatives of relevant state and military agencies.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian hosted the meeting of the follow-up committee related to the martyrdom of General Soleimani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the meeting, which was attended by the representative of the esteemed family of General Soleimani and the managers and representatives of the relevant judicial, political, security, legal and military organizations, the attendees expressed their views regarding the follow-up of the case and reported on the performance of their respective agencies. They briefed others at the session on the latest developments and progress regarding the issue and its various dimensions and effects.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the memory of General Soleimani must be kept alive as a national and international anti-terrorism hero.

He said the U.S. officials’ role in the assassination of General Soleimani is unforgivable and it is Iran’s definite policy to bring the United States’ terrorists behind the crime to justice.

The top diplomat added that the Foreign Ministry will perform its duty to pursue the assassination of General Soleimani through legal, political and international channels with firm determination.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of General Soleimani who was on a trip to Iraq. Daesh celebrated the assassination of the anti-terror legendary commander.

SA/PA