Araqchi named secretary of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations

TEHRAN — Abbas Araqchi, Iran's former top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister for political affairs, has been appointed as the secretary of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR).

Last month new Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian appointed Ali Baqer Kani as his deputy for political affairs, replacing Araqchi.

The SCFR, headed by Kharrazi, is responsible for giving foreign policy advices to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The SCFR secretariat provides appropriate knowledge, research, and services to the council and its committees.

Kharrazi said Araqchi will reform the secretariat and expand its role in explaining policies and enlightening international public opinion.

