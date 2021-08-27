Iran FM to attend Baghdad Summit

TEHRAN – Iran will send a delegation headed by the newly-appointed foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to a summit in Baghdad that will be held in the coming days.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that an Iranian delegation led by Amir-Abdollahian is to be dispatched to take part in a meeting on supporting Iraq, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iraqi foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, delivered a letter of invitation from the Iraqi prime minister on August 10 during a visit to Tehran where he met with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials, including President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

During his meeting with Ayatollah Raisi, Hussein said, “The ‘Iraqi Neighboring Countries Conference’ is being held in the context of arrangements aimed at supporting the political process and economic growth of Iraq.”

Until Monday, the level of Iran’s representation in the Baghdad summit wasn’t clear. There were speculations that the Iranian president might attend the summit. But on Monday, Khatibzadeh said it was unclear whether President Raisi would attend the Baghdad meeting.

In his Friday statement, Khatibzadeh announced that Abdollahian would represent Iran in the Baghdad summit.

