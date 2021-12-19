Iran president congratulates Qatar on National Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a congratulatory message to the emir of Qatar felicitating him on the occasion of Qatar’s National Day.

The message was addressed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of Qatar,” President Raisi said in the message, adding, “While expressing satisfaction with the friendly relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries, as well as the need to develop and strengthen relations in various political, economic and cultural fields; I hope that by relying on joint capacities and actively using the existing potentials, it would be possible to work and cooperate more in the interests of the two nations.”

Ayatollah Raisi concluded, “wish Your Excellency health and success, and the dear people of Qatar prosperity and felicity.”

Qatar celebrated its National Day on Saturday by staging military parades and public festivities.