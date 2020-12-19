Rouhani congratulates Qatar on National Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory message to the Emir of Qatar to express congratulations to him and the people of the country on the National Day of the State of Qatar.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of the State of Qatar,” Rouhani said in the message.

Rouhani told Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Tehran-Doha relations have always been friendly.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar have always had friendly, close relations. I am confident that under the will of the senior officials of the two countries, these close relations will continue to develop to serve the interests of the two nations,” Rouhani stated.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Qatar would be deepened in all fields.

“I hope that with regard to the ample potentials and the existing capabilities, we witness further development and deepening of cooperation in all fields of mutual interest,” Rouhani noted.

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the friendly, brotherly people of the State of Qatar prosperity and felicity,” President Rouhani said at the end of his message.

SM/PA