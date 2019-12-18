Rouhani felicitates Qatar on National Day

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday congratulated the government and people of Qatar on their national day.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of the State of Qatar,” Rouhani said in a message to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He also expressed the hope that commonalities between the two Muslim countries would provide the ground for closer cooperation in various regional and international fields, IRNA reported.

He also hoped for peace and tranquility in the region and the world through the two countries’ joint efforts.

Rouhani wished the Qatari emir health and success and the people of Qatar prosperity.

Qatar celebrates its National Day on December 18, in commemoration of its unification back in 1878.

Iran and Qatar have moved to strengthen ties in recent months, particularly after Saudi Arabia severed ties with the Doha government and imposed sanctions on it in 2017.

