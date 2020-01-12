Iran will stand beside Qatar, Rouhani says

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in the future.

“At a juncture of time, certain regional countries imposed restrictions on Qatar, but Iran stood beside Qatar and will stand based on its duties as a neighbor,” he said during a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran.

Rouhani said that the two countries have very good relationship in various areas of economy, science and culture.

“A joint commission will be formed in future months and we hope that the two countries would reach agreements in economic cooperation, investment, technology and other areas,” the president stated.

He also said that Iran and Qatar will expand political ties.

For his part, the Qatari emir said that Doha will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

“We praise the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in recent years, especially when Qatar was under blockade,” the emir said.

Sheikh Tamim also called for expansion of relations.

In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and closed land, sea and air routes to the country. The severing of relations also included withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans on Doha.

The Islamic Republic opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day during the blockade.

Rouhani accepts Sheikh Tamim’s invitation to visit Qatar

In a meeting of top Iranian and Qatari delegations, Rouhani accepted Sheikh Tamim’s invitation to visit Qatar.

Rouhani said that Qatar is a brotherly and friendly country and called for expansion of economic and naval cooperation.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran have held consultations with Qatar which should be continued,” he said.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim says Iran is an influential country in the region and any security cooperation without Iran’s involvement has no value.

