Cooperation with neighbors is Iran’s fixed principle: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that cooperation with neighboring countries is a fixed principle of Iran’s foreign policy.

Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the CICA summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which brought Asian leaders together.

“Bilateral and multilateral consultation and more cooperation are the only ways to reduce differences and solve problems in the region and Iran is always ready to contribute to this,” Rouhani stated.

Rouhani said, “The stability and security of regional countries are intertwined and we want spirit of moderation, brotherhood and wisdom in relations among the countries.”

He also said called for unity among Muslim states.

The president also described Iran-Qatar relations as “friendly” and “brotherly” and said the ties benefit the whole region.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim said Doha is ready to expand relations with Tehran in various areas.

He said problems in the region can be solved through dialogue, collective cooperation and political ways.

The amity between Tehran and Doha has been increasing since Iran opened its arms to Qatar when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain closed their land, sea and air to the country in June 2017.



‘Iran interested in expanding ties with Turkey’

Rouhani also met separately with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which he said Iran is interested in expanding ties with Turkey.

Rouhani noted that the value of annual trade ties between the two countries should increase to 30 billion dollars.

Erdogan also said his country attaches great importance to expansion of relations, noting, “Turkey is determined to increase relations with Iran in various areas.”

‘Iran wants stability in Afghanistan’

During a meeting with Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, Rouhani also said that Iran wants stability, security and development in Afghanistan.

“Security of regional countries, especially Iran and Afghanistan, is intertwined. So, establishment of security depends on regional countries’ cooperation,” Rouhani remarked.

He also attached great importance to cooperation in fighting drug trafficking.

Abdullah called for expansion of cooperation in fighting drug trafficking.

He thanked Iran for its supports to the Afghan government and people.

‘Welcome to your second homeland’

Rouhani and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, the host of the CICA conference, also held talks.



Rahmon told Rouhani, “Welcome to your second homeland”.

For his part, Rouhani said that he feels like being in his home country and added that Iran is ready to expand relations with Tajikistan.

Rahmon also said developing ties with Iran is the “will of the Tajik government”.

The Iranian and Tajik people share cultural and historical affinities. They speak a common language, Persian.



NA/PA