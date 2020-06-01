Rouhani says Iran stands beside Afghanistan

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran will stand beside the Afghan government and people to help them promote peace, stability and security.

In a phone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday, Rouhani said that Iran’s policy is to expand relations and cooperation with neighboring countries, especially Afghanistan.

“We consider promotion of stability and security in Afghanistan in line with our own stability and security. We believe that differences can be settled through talks and within a principled framework,” Rouhani added in reference to protracted conflict in Afghanistan.

He also said that relations are on the path of progress.

For his part, Ghani attached great importance to expansion of relations in various spheres.

Ghani also said that Iran plays a constructive role in regional stability and security, calling for supporting peace process in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere, he wished success for Iran in fighting the coronavirus.

He also praised Iran for providing healthcare support for Afghan migrants.

Rouhani praises political agreement in Afghanistan

Rouhani also praised a political agreement in Afghanistan and expressed hope that there would be more stability and security in Afghanistan through efforts by all state bodies.

On May 17, Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s president of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation, signed a power-sharing deal to end a months-long political stalemate.

Abdullah had disputed the results of an election in September and announced the formation of a parallel government earlier this year.

Ghani’s spokesman said the agreement is a step that could smooth efforts to end the country’s long-running war.

NA/PA



