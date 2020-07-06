Iranian parliament speaker calls for closer ties with Qatar

TEHRAN - Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday called for expansion of political, economic and cultural ties with Qatar.

“It is expected that the two countries pay more attention to economic cooperation,” he said during a meeting with Qatari Ambassador to Iran Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri.

Ghalibaf also sought expansion of cooperation in the area of tourism industry.

The Qatari diplomat said his country attaches great importance to relations with Tehran in various spheres.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed expansion of ties with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on June 29.

The two top diplomats also discussed the latest international developments.

President Hassan Rouhani said in January that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in future.

“At a juncture of time, certain regional countries imposed restrictions on Qatar, but Iran stood beside Qatar and will stand based on its duties as a neighbor,” Rouhani said during a joint press conference with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who was on a tour of Iran.

Rouhani said that the two countries have very good relationship in various areas of economy, science and culture.

“A joint commission will be formed in future months and we hope that the two countries would reach agreements on economic cooperation, investment, technology and other areas,” the president stated.

He also said that Iran and Qatar will expand political ties.

For his part, the Qatari emir said that Doha will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

“We praise the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in recent years, especially when Qatar was under blockade,” the emir said.

Sheikh Tamim also called for expansion of relations.

In June of 2017, Saudi Arabia along with Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abruptly cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and closed land, sea and air routes to the country. The severing of relations also included withdrawing ambassadors and imposing trade and travel bans on Doha.

The Islamic Republic opened its airspace to about 100 more Qatari flights a day during the blockade.

NA/PA