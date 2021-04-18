Rouhani congratulates Zimbabwe on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to his Zimbabwean counterpart to offer him and the people of the country congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Zimbabwe, according to the Iranian presidency.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the hero people of your country on the Independence Day of the Republic of Zimbabwe, which is the fruit of anti-colonial and anti-racist movement,” Rouhani wrote to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He added, “I am confident that four decades after independence, the people of Zimbabwe will be able to overcome the problems and consequences of unilateral U.S. sanctions with resistance and perseverance, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will not withhold any assistance in this direction.”

“I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe prosperity and felicity,” the Iranian president concluded.