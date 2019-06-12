Rouhani congratulates Putin on Russia Day

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Russia’s National Day, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will expand and deepen.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the Russian Federation’s National Day,” Rouhani said in a message on Wednesday, Mehr reported.

“I am confident that the Russian government and nation, under Your Excellency’s leadership, will continue to move towards development and progress and friendly relations between the two countries will further deepen in all areas of mutual interests,” he added.

The president wished his Russian counterpart health and success and the people of the Russian Federation prosperity and glory.

Russia Day, called Day of adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) before 2002, is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.

President felicitates Philippines on National Day

Rouhani also has sent a message to the president of the Philippines to offer him and the people of the country on the National Day of the Republic of the Philippines and expressed hope that amicable relations between the two countries will further deepen.

As reported by his official website, President Rouhani’s message is as follows:

Your Excellency Mr. Rodrigo Duterte,

President of the Republic of the Philippines,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the National Day of the Republic of the Philippines.

In the recent years, we have witnessed growing relations between the two countries due to Your Excellency’s independent, popular approach. I hope that these friendly relations further develop to serve interests of the two nations.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the Republic of the Philippines prosperity and felicity.

