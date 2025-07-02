‘Iran’s commercial infrastructure resilient during tension, crisis’

TEHRAN- The acting head of the Commercial Services Department of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) referred to the resilience of the country's commercial infrastructure during periods of tension and crisis, and announced the development of a package of commercial solutions during the period of tension and post-war by the TPO.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of the TPO, Mohammad-Sadeq Qanadzadeh stated that the level of aggression was greater in the air sector and that the least disruption and challenge was experienced in maritime, rail, and road infrastructure, adding: "Foreign trade did not stop during the 12-day war, because one percent of Iran's trade is carried out by air. During this period, the country's customs were active, but when tensions arise, the level of caution and risk increases, so it is natural to see a decrease in trade. However, it is not yet possible to make a definitive judgment on the volume of trade reduction during the recent war, and it seems that we will see a small decrease in trade this month.”

