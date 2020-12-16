Rouhani congratulates Kazakhstan on National Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory message to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulating him on National Day of Kazakhstan.

“I cordially congratulate your excellency and the people of your country on the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Rouhani said in the message.

The president said Iran-Kazakhstan relations have been deepened for the good of the two nations.

“Over the past years, the relations between the two nations have been developed and deepened in the interests of the two nations. I hope that with joint efforts and the use of existing capacities, we will see the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries in all areas,” Rouhani noted, according to the official website of the Iranian president.

Rouhani also underlined the need to continue consultations between Iran and Kazakhstan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan have common responsibilities and interests in strengthening regional stability and security and Islamic solidarity. In this regard, continuous consultations between the two countries at different levels are essential,” the Iranian president said.

At the end of his message, Rouhani wished the Kazakh president health and success.

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan celebrated its 29th anniversary of independence.

