President Raisi sends congratulatory messages to Kazakh leaders

TEHRAN – In separate messages, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran on Saturday congratulated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Kazakhstan to Nursultan Nazarbayev, also called the Elbasy, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In his message to Nazarbayev, Ayatollah Raisi referred to the positive and impartial view of Kazakhstan to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, saying, "I am confident that the path of relations between the two countries, with mutual will and efforts, will continue for the welfare of the two nations” intended to “ensure and strengthen regional and international peace and stability."

In another message to President Tokayev, Raisi said the relationship between the two countries cover a wide range of issues and this has resulted in the signing of 114 documents to develop cooperation, especially in economic and trade areas.

"During the thirty years of diplomatic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has considered Kazakhstan as a reliable partner in the Central Asian region and the Caspian Sea, and has made serious efforts to expand bilateral relations,” according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.