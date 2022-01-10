Iran FM sends congratulatory message to Tajik counterpart

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has sent message to his counterpart from the Republic of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, congratulating him as well as the country’s government and people on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and the friendly and brotherly country of Tajikistan.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have achieved a high level of bilateral, regional and international relations over the past three decades by using deeply historical, cultural, civilizational and linguistic commonalities. Now a new chapter has begun in the relations between Iran and Tajikistan,” Amir Abdollahian said in the message, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the message, the Iranian foreign minister announced Tehran’s readiness to further develop all-out cooperation with Tajikistan and expressed hope that we will witness further expansion of the long-standing and friendly relations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also sent a similar message to Australia. In this message, he congratulated his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, as well as the country’s government and people on the occasion of Australia's National Day.

In his message, Amir Abdollahian said, “I hope that in light of mutual efforts and cooperation, we will see the flourishing of relations between the two countries.”

Earlier, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi received a message from his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon offering congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Tajik president expressed confidence that Iran and Tajikistan can further boost their relations drawing on their historical and cultural common grounds.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to Your Excellency on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an event of remembrance for the people of the two countries,” President Rahman told Ayatollah Raisi in the message.

He added, “During this period, our countries have continuously developed practical measures in order to achieve a high level of constructive relations, find new ways to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and provide a fruitful perspective for their expansion, and we appreciate the continuation of the two countries' efforts on this important path.”

The Tajik president continued, “Tajikistan is always in favor of the increasing development of our countries' relations in various fields with the spirit of good understanding, cooperation and trust, preparation and implementation of plans and programs and consistent measures to achieve these goals.”

President Rahman reiterated, “I am confident that with strong determination and sincere and joint efforts of the two sides, we can enrich the relations between the two countries with historical and cultural common grounds with more significant results and in the highest interests of our peoples.”

Tehran-Dushanbe ties have been significantly boosted after Ayatollah Raisi assumed the presidency in last August. In his first foreign visit, Ayatollah Raisi traveled to Tajikistan on top of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Speaking with the Tajik leader, Raisi stressed that Iran and Tajikistan enjoy good capacities to expand ties. He said an increase in ties will pave the way for regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of Raisi’s visit to Tajikistan, officials from both sides had also met and set the goal for promoting trade ties to €500 million per year.

The delegations also signed eight cooperation documents, in different areas including tourism, labor and energy.

Earlier in June, Dushanbe had hosted the 14th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee.

