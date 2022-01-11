Ayatollah Raisi sends congratulatory message to Tajikistan

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Iran-Tajikistan diplomatic ties.

“I cordially congratulate you and the people of your country on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan,” Raisi told Rahmon in his message.

“Fortunately, over the past three decades, the two countries have been able to achieve a very high level of bilateral, regional and international relations by taking advantage of deep historical, cultural, civilizational and linguistic commonalities, which given the huge potentials in the two countries, it is possible to improve the level of cooperation, especially in the economic sector,” he added, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Ayatollah Raisi noted, “In this regard, based on the results of my first official visit to the beautiful country of Tajikistan, the two sides agreed that the necessary grounds for enhancing economic cooperation should be at the top of the agenda of the relevant officials and a new chapter of comprehensive relations would form based on political trust.”

The Iranian president concluded his message by saying, “I hope that, given the existing political will and in the shadow of a joint effort, we will see the comprehensive development of relations in order to ensure the mutual interests of the two Iranian and Tajik nations. I wish Your Excellency and your honorable family health and success, and the dear and honorable people of the Republic of Tajikistan prosperity and felicity.”