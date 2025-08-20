Family tourism route focuses on Tehran’s historical monuments

TEHRAN—Family tourism route with focus on historical and cultural monuments, creates the possibility of easy visit for all ages and boosts promoting tourism sector of Municipal District 12 of Tehran, said Mayer of Tehran’s District 12 Mohammad Ayini.

He explained that this tourism route has been designed for the first time in Tehran and will start from Ferdowsi Square and continue to Tehran Bazaar, the Young Journalists Club reported.

Ayini continued: “The route is designed in three parts and we have considered stations for tourists to rest. This tourism package starts from Imam Khomeini Square and continues to Golestan Palace.”

He stated that this route was designed by taking advantage of the facilities and capacities available in the historical context, saying that valuable buildings, old neighborhoods and cultural spaces have been designed in a way that allows easy travel and visits for all ages.

Regarding the timing of the family tourism route, the mayor of District 12 noted: “The implementation of the elements and preparation of the route is underway. We anticipate that this route will be put into operation within the next one or two months. This plan will definitely be ready by the upcoming Nowruz and will probably be officially unveiled during Tehran Cultural Week or Tourism Week in October.”

Finally, referring to the tourist routes of District 12, he stated that this region alone hosts 53 percent of the city's tourist routes and currently has 16 active routes. With the implementation of the new plan, this capacity will reach more than 70 percent, he added.

