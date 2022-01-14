Ambassador: Iran sees no limit to develop ties with Tajikistan

TEHRAN — Mohammad Taghi Saberi, the Iranian ambassador to Dushanbe, has written a message on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan.

He congratulated the government and people of Tajikistan on the auspicious occasion, saying that the relations between the two countries are based on ancient and inseparable cultural, religious, civilizational, historical and linguistic ties.

Saberi added that Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence and was the first country to establish its embassy in Dushanbe, and thus the political relations between the two countries, which share the same language, started.

The Iranian diplomat stated that Iran has always supported peace and stability in the Republic of Tajikistan and has played an active role in achieving this goal by hosting Tajik peace talks.

“No country has as close ties and attachment to the Republic of Tajikistan as the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the reason is the racial, historical, cultural, religious and linguistic affinities of the two nations,” Ambassador Saberi explained.

The ambassador stated that the Republic of Tajikistan has a high status in the Iranian foreign policy, saying that Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian president, chose this country as his first foreign trip.

Mr. Emomali Rahmon, Tajikistan’s president also used the term “flesh and nails” to describe the ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

Saberi said that the official visits of the leaders and other high-ranking officials of the two countries since 1992 have shown the serious efforts of the two sides to strengthen relations in various fields.

“These meetings have opened wide horizons for better relations between the two brotherly countries,” he added.

According to the diplomat, the presidents of Iran have visited Tajikistan 13 times since the establishment of political relations between the two countries, and the Tajik president has visited Iran 17 times. The speakers of the Iranian parliament have also visited the Republic of Tajikistan three times and the speakers of the Supreme Councils of Tajikistan have visited Iran five times.

“Meetings between the foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials of the two countries have also taken place for political consultations and the development of relations in various dimensions,” he noted.

The ambassador said that in addition to fruitful meetings and talks between the two countries’ officials, important cooperation documents in areas of hydroelectric power plants, transportation and road construction, tunneling, trade, television and radio have been signed.

“The implementation of the construction project of Sangtoodeh-2 hydropower plant can be considered as one of the important areas of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and economic relations between the two countries,” he added.

Saberi added Iran took a pioneering step in helping develop infrastructure projects in Tajikistan.

Iranian companies have been active in developing projects such as Esteghlal Tunnel, Dushanbe Water Treatment Plant and other projects, according to the Iranian diplomat.

He noted that over the past 30 years, more than 170 important cooperation documents have been signed between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan, which define the prospects of relations between the two friendly countries and play a decisive role in creating a legal framework for further development of bilateral relations.

The Iranian envoy in Tajikistan stated that the two countries have a high potential in supplying each other with required items.

Saberi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan have good cooperation within the framework of regional organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and support each other's positions in these organizations. Iran was present in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which led to the approval of its application for permanent membership and the start of the membership process in this organization at the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Summit in September 2021 in Dushanbe.”

The diplomat also pointed to scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries as one of the brightest pages of Tajikistan-Iranian relations, because the exchange of experiences between scientists, teachers, students, implementation of cultural and artistic programs and participation of scientists and cultural figures in cultural events are top priorities in these interactions.

Saberi said that the historic visit of Raisi to the Republic of Tajikistan in September 2021 is a turning point and the beginning of a new chapter in comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe.

“During this trip, 8 cooperation documents in various fields were signed between the two countries, and with their implementation, we hope to see good developments in the relations between the two countries,” he added.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan noted that the two leaders exchanged views on strengthening and expanding cooperation in various fields.

“During the consultation between the two presidents, it was suggested that a ‘long-term plan for economic and trade cooperation’ be drawn up between the two countries to increase the volume of trade between the two countries,” the envoy noted.

According to Saberi, the current situation in the region and the world entails the two countries be more together than before and work with empathy and harmony to develop relations.

Saberi concluded his message by saying, “As the representative of the great nation of Iran and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I declare that the Islamic Republic has no restrictions on developing relations and cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan.”

