Ayatollah Raisi receives message from Tajik counterpart

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has received a message from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon offering congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Tajik president expressed confidence that Iran and Tajikistan can further boost their relations drawing on their historical and cultural common grounds.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to Your Excellency on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an event of remembrance for the people of the two countries,” President Rahman told Ayatollah Raisi in the message.

He added, “During this period, our countries have continuously developed practical measures in order to achieve a high level of constructive relations, find new ways to strengthen comprehensive cooperation and provide a fruitful perspective for their expansion, and we appreciate the continuation of the two countries' efforts on this important path.”

The Tajik president continued, “Tajikistan is always in favor of the increasing development of our countries' relations in various fields with the spirit of good understanding, cooperation and trust, preparation and implementation of plans and programs and consistent measures to achieve these goals.”

President Rahman reiterated, “I am confident that with strong determination and sincere and joint efforts of the two sides, we can enrich the relations between the two countries with historical and cultural common grounds with more significant results and in the highest interests of our peoples.”

He concluded his message, “I hope that this important event, with its new achievements, will make the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries colorful. I wish Your Excellency health and prosperity, and for the friendly people of Iran, peace, stability, well-being and prosperity.”

Tehran-Dushanbe ties have been significantly boosted after Ayatollah Raisi assumed the presidency in last August. In his first foreign visit, Ayatollah Raisi traveled to Tajikistan on top of a high-ranking delegation to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and held talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Speaking with the Tajik leader, Raisi stressed that Iran and Tajikistan enjoy good capacities to expand ties. He said an increase in ties will pave the way for regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of Raisi’s visit to Tajikistan, officials from both sides had also met and set the goal for promoting trade ties to €500 million per year.

The delegations also signed eight cooperation documents, in different areas including tourism, labor and energy.

Earlier in June, Dushanbe had hosted the 14th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee.

Promoting economic relations was the major focus of the mentioned meeting which was co-chaired by Former Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Recourses Daler Juma.

In November, Ayatollah Raisi said during a visit to Turkmenistan that his earlier visit to Tajikistan paved the way for further development of Iran’s ties with countries of the region.

Emphasizing the need to facilitate the activities of the country's traders and exporters in order to boost and develop exports, the president said, “By attending the Shanghai summit in Tajikistan, a suitable platform has been created for the development of regional relations in the country, and we are witnessing good opportunities in the field of improving the level of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe.”

In September, Iran was welcomed into the SCO during a summit of the regional organization held in Dushanbe.

“At the end of the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), held in the Tajik capital Dushanbe, the leaders of the eight main members of the organization agreed to change the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran from an observer member to a full member and signed the relevant documents,” the Iranian presidency said in a statement at the time. “Accordingly, the technical process of Iran becoming one of the main members of the organization has begun and Iran will henceforth cooperate and interact with member countries as the main member of the important regional organization.”

The membership was achieved during the first foreign visit by Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi in his capacity as Iran’s president. So, it gave the Raisi team a boost at the start of their Asia-oriented foreign policy.

Iran’s joining the SCO was the first step on the path of the Raisi administration’s stated policy of strengthening relations with neighbors and regional organizations.

Addressing the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Ayatollah Raisi elaborated on this policy. “When I took over the presidency of the Islamic Republic, I introduced my foreign policy orientation as focusing on ‘economic multilateralism’ and strengthening ‘neighborhood policy’ in its broadest sense, and strengthening its presence in regional organizations,” he said.

The Iranian president added, “The combination of Eurasia and One Road-One Belt initiatives can be an objective realization of this approach, and the vast potential of the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of geopolitics, population, energy, transportation, human resources, and most importantly spirituality, culture and civilization can cause a significant stimulus to this outlook.”

Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, described the country’s membership in the SCO as “strategic” that will have an important impact on Iran’s “comprehensive” cooperation within the framework of the Neighborhood and Asia-oriented Policy.

The membership was made possible due in part to Russia’s support and diplomacy. Preparations for the realization of Iran’s joining the SCO first came to light in mid-August when Ali Shamkhan, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, announced after a phone call with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev that Iran will soon become a full member of the SCO.

“Fortunately, the political obstacles to Iran's membership in the Shanghai CO have been removed & Iran’s membership will be finalized,” Shamkhani said on Twitter in August.

Abdollahian also pointed out that his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin have supported Iranian membership.

