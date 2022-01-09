Iran FM discusses Afghanistan with Indian counterpart

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday exchanged views on the phone with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over key issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. He also referred to India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announcing measures and cooperation by Iran to transfer the aid in the form of wheat, medicine and Covid-19 vaccine to the country.

Jaishankar also referred to his country's assistance to Afghanistan, saying India's policy toward Afghanistan is the same as the past.

The talks between the two ministers took place after it was announced that the acting Taliban foreign minister was paying first visit to Iran.

Elsewhere in their phone conversations, the two chief diplomats discussed the latest situation in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran has largely contained the virus due to the nationwide vaccination.

“We have been able to properly contain the virus, and so far 89% of people have been vaccinated and are receiving a third dose of vaccine,”

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian stated.

However, the Indian foreign minister said the number of Covid-19 cases in India is rising, but due to the rapid vaccination “we can stop the process.”



The Iranian foreign minister also exchanged views with his Indian counterpart on the ongoing nuclear deal talks in Vienna. Amir Abdollahian said the talks are on the right track.

“We (Iran) have the necessary will to reach a good agreement in good faith, and if the Western side also has this goodwill and determination, we can reach a good agreement,” Amir Abdollahian pointed out.

Jaishankar also expressed pleasure with the forthcoming visit of Iran’s top diplomat to India, saying it will provide a very good opportunity to develop bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar visited Iran in July to deliver a written congratulatory message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



