Iranian FM holds talks with senior Qatari officials

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who was visiting Doha held talks with top Qatari officials on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir Abdollahian extended the Iranian president’s greetings to him.

He examined the latest developments in bilateral ties in areas of politics, security, trade and economy. Iran’s top diplomat referred to the existing capacities for expanding economic relations between Iran and Qatar, underlining the need for forging cooperation in economic areas given the existing advantages of Iran.

Amir Abdollahian further outlined the Iranian administration’s approach to relations with neighboring countries, emphasizing exchange of delegations at high levels for consultations between Iran and Qatar.

He also pointed to Iran’s views toward the region and declared Tehran’s readiness to develop interaction with regional nations bilaterally and multilaterally.

The top Iranian diplomat then spoke about the Vienna talks over removing the illegal sanctions against Iran as well as the issues related to Afghanistan and Yemen.

The Qatari emir, for his part, outlined his views regarding these matters.

Sheikh Al Thani also stressed the importance of ties between Iran and Qatar and cooperation on regional issues. He underlined that Qatar is interested in expanding cooperation with Iran.

Later in the day, Iran’s foreign minister met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. The two foreign ministers discussed issues of mutual interest.

Amir Abdollahian said ties between Tehran and Doha is based on bilateral and regional cooperation and underlined the need to expand cooperation, particularly in areas of trade, economy and investment, and to coordinate exchange of high-ranking delegations.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the priority of neighbors in the foreign policy of the Raisi administration, saying Iran welcomes expanding ties with regional countries, adding holding regional dialogue to establish stability is of high importance.

For his part, the Qatari foreign minister outlined the Doha leadership’s views regarding expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic. He underlined that Doha is interested in expanding cooperation with Tehran, especially in economic areas.

The two top diplomats further discussed, among others, regional and international issues, particularly developments in Afghanistan and Yemen.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau and the Islamic Resistance Movement, met with Amir Abdollahian at the Iranian embassy in Doha.

During the meeting, the foreign minister pointed to Iran's principled view on the Palestinian issue which has created a problem in the heart of the Islamic Ummah by the Western-backed and the child-killing Zionist regime.

Pointing to the crimes of the Zionist occupiers against the inhabitants of Jerusalem, their brutal acts against Gaza and other Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, he condemned the aggression and crimes of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people and disrespect to their sanctities.

Amir Abdollahian also stressed Iran’s support for the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and their resistance against the occupation of the Zionist regime.

For his part, Haniyeh praised the support of Iran for the struggle of the Palestinian people in the fight against the Zionist regime, and called for mobilization of Islamic, Arab and international communities to take firm stances against the rebellions of this regime.

On Monday night, Iran’s foreign minister left Oman for Qatar.

Amir Abdollahian held two rounds of talks with Oman’s foreign minister, and met with the chief negotiator of Yemen’s National Salvation Government Mohammad Abdul Salam in Oman.

He also attended a cordial meeting with Iranian expatriates in Muscat.