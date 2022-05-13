Ayatollah Khamenei meets emir of Qatar, urges Arab action on Palestine

TEHRAN – It is necessary that Arab states pay more attention to Palestine, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday while receiving Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar.

Referring to the continuation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The Arab world is expected to explicitly enter into political action against these open crimes.”

While expressing his agreement with the statements of the Emir of Qatar in condemnation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the decades-long oppression of the vicious Zionists against the Palestinian people to be a bitter reality and a blow to the world of Islam.

“Against such crimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Arab world to explicitly enter the arena of political action,” he said.

Referring to the statements of the Emir of Qatar regarding last year’s events in Sheikh Jarrah, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Regarding that matter, some Arab countries’ support for the Palestinians was even less than that of some European countries. They took no stance, and presently too, they’re continuing in the same way.”

The Leader emphasized, “If Arab countries have adopted this position out of their fear of the Zionist regime or due to certain interests, they should know that today the Zionist regime is in a situation where there is no reason to fear it, nor can one expect to gain anything from it.”